Driver taken by ambulance from three-vehicle crash in roundabout in The Villages

A driver was taken by ambulance from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in a roundabout in The Villages.

The driver of a maroon minivan at about 10:30 a.m. Friday had been northbound on Morse Boulevard at the roundabout at Stillwater Trail when it crashed into the back of a RoMac Building Supply Co. window installation truck hauling glass, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The RoMac truck was pushed into the rear of another vehicle.

The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was also ticketed as a result of the crash.