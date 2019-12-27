Great care at The Villages Regional Hospital and Lake EMS

To the Editor:

Have any of you who complain ever worked in the emergency services field? I am a retired firefighter/paramedic and I can assure you that you will find complaints about EVERY hospital in the United States People are quick to complain but not so quick to compliment.

Here is our experience from last night on Christmas:

I just want to give some Kudos to The Villages Hospital ER and to Lake EMS. My mother-in-law is a resident at Atria assisted living on 466 near Rolling Acres Road. Last night my brother-in-law called his mom and he could tell she was not doing well (she was fine at 2:30 when my wife left after their annual Christmas dinner). He called us to go over as we are under 5 minutes away. When I got there I went into retired paramedic mode and within 30 seconds had my wife call 911.

Lake EMS and Lake County Fire Department were there very fast.

One of the paramedics on the Lake EMS crew diagnosed her as probably having sepsis and alerted the ER to be ready with sepsis protocol. She was right. After arriving at the ER, despite a cardiac arrest arriving at virtually the same time – which they also saved, they rapidly treated her for sepsis, and within hours she had drastically improved. She is being admitted for further treatment. Sepsis is something that can kill you within 12 hours if not treated. Her ER nurse Christine and the rest of the staff, along with a great EMS crew saved her life last night. Great work all!!

Ronald Achtenberg

Village of Mira Mesa