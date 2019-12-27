On December 26th, Leonard Michael Slosberg passed away peacefully at Estelle’s House in Ocala, Florida with his family at his side. He was 78 years young.

Leonard was born January 20, 1941 in Portland, Maine to Alice and Gerald Slosberg. He graduated from high school in Portland, attended Emerson College in Boston for his undergraduate studies and University of Indiana at Bloomington for his master’s degree.

He met his beloved wife, Lillian Poirier, at Pineland Center in 1964. A friend set them up on a date and they went to see My Fair Lady. Three years later they were married. They were preparing to celebrate their 52nd anniversary at the end of December. His family was his passion. He taught his children to love, honor, and respect themselves and others. He adored his two granddaughters who brought him extraordinary joy.

After starting a career in speech pathology, Leonard was a respected administrator at the Syracuse Developmental Center for 29 years.

Leonard was a good man, a kind, caring soul who would talk to anyone, make you feel at ease, and tease those he loved with a twinkle in his eye. He loved history, music, to travel, and was never one to shy away from an adventure. He loved sailing and canoeing. After retirement, he learned to ride a horse and play golf.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Lillian Slosberg, of Atlanta; son Lawrence (Michelle) Slosberg of Syracuse; daughter Lynn Patterson and two granddaughters, Claire and Laura Patterson of Atlanta; his brothers Richard Slosberg, Robert (Ruth) Slosberg, and Jonathan (Xia Li) Slosberg, brother-in-law Joseph (Kathy) Poirier, sister-in-law Alice (Carl) Williams, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held on Friday, December 27th at Temple Shalom in The Villages, Florida. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held in Maine this coming summer.

To honor Leonard, please consider a donation to a local hospice or charity of your choice.