To the Editor:

The 12/24 Village of Pennecamp letter to the editor regarding golf rate increases effective 1/1/2020 (Truth About Increasing Green Fees) misses the mark.

The letter speaks to an apples vs. oranges comparison. Doing an apples to apples comparison of rates 1/1 to 4/30 2019 vs 2020, he acknowledges the increase is in the range of $4.58 to $4.66 and calls it “palatable.”

In reality, those increases reflect an average of 11.9% increase over the same period in 2019 (Evans Prairie is even higher, at 20.5%).

Yet the U.S. inflation rate thru October, 2019 was only 1.8%, and the Social Security cost of living increases were only 1.6%. So why does he want to justify 11.9% as “palatable?“

There is only one reason – nothing could ever be wrong in paradise.

Mark White

Village of Dunedin