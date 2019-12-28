Driver jailed on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Sumter County

A Belleview man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash in Sumter County.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on County Road 476B and SW 95th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Matthew Lawrence Vincent, was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were “droopy and watery,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“A witness advised she observed the vehicle go off the right shoulder, over-correct, and overturn on the right shoulder. She identified the defendant as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Vincent struggled through field sobriety exercises and did not follow directions. He provided breath samples that registered .236 and .243 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.