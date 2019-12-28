Two injured when semi-trucks collide on Florida Turnpike packed with holiday travelers

Two motorists were injured Friday morning in a collision on the Florida Turnpike involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at Mile Marker 307 in Sumter County at 9:20 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a melee with scattered debris that was blocking all three of the turnpike’s southbound lanes.

Troopers determined that a 2000 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by 30-year-old Eric V. Curtis had been traveling north on the turnpike when its front left tire blew out. Curtis lost control of the vehicle, which entered the center median, smashed through the guardrail and continued into the southbound lanes of the turnpike, the FHP report states.

Curtis out-of-control semi then collided with a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck that was pulling a standard box-style trailer. That vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Robert A. Sanes, overturned and landed across the guardrail on the shoulder of the busy roadway. Flying debris from the demolished cab of Curtis’ semi also struck a 2011 four-door Chevrolet passenger car driven by 36-year-old Alexander L. Almena, the report says, adding that the southbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for several hours.

Curtis, of Gainesville, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Almena, of Kissimmee, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Sanes, of Orlando, wasn’t injured, the report says.

Curtis was cited for driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition. All three drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the report says.

About an hour after the crash, troopers were called to a five-vehicle pileup in the heavily congested northbound lanes of the turnpike. That incident, which took place near Mile Marker 307, left one woman dead and four others injured. It also forced the closure of the northbound lanes for several hours, with traffic being diverted off the turnpike at the Leesburg exit.