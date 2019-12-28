VHA Hoedown promises demonstrations and plenty of tasty cowboy stew

Members of The Villages Homeowners Advocates are gearing up for their annual Country & Western Hoedown.

The event, which features everything from a gunfighter show to quick draw cowboys to an antique tractor and wagon show to a cowboy stew cook-off, will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Villages Polo Fields. It is officially being presented by The VHA and its Community Foundation and Helping Hands Foundation.

The hoedown also will include a cornhole tournament and a Country-Western dress-up contest. The cornhole entry fee is $20 and cash prizes will be awarded in the team event. The dress-up contest is limited to the first 50 men and women to sign up. Judging will take place as participants register to enter the event at a tent at the Wild West Show.

Those attending the hoedown also will enjoy seeing a mounted horse drill team, chainsaw carvings and a hand-crafted quilt display, among other things. Children will enjoy a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, storytelling, face-painting clowns, an animal petting zone and wooden toys.

The popular band Johnny Wild and the Delights will entertain the crowd with its high-energy 1950s and ’60s rock, pop, country and Motown selections. And 14-year-old Macey Mac, who has been singing since the age of six, will bring her brand of country, rhythm and blues, rock and gospel to the event.

Tickets for the Hoedown are $10 and $25 for VIP stadium seating. Children 12 and under get in free. Cow chip bingo tickets are available for $10 with a $500 grand prize being offered.

Tickets can be purchased at all Villages Box Offices. No credit cards will be accepted at the hoedown, as it is a cash-only event. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs. No walkers, bicycles or pets will be allowed. Parking is free and food and drinks will be available through on-site vendors.