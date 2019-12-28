Woman arrested after fleeing scene of rollover crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A woman has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a rollover crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Fruitland Park police were dispatched at 8:54 a.m. Dec. 21 to the scene of the crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road. The vehicle that rolled over came to rest on its roof and the car that caused the crash fled the scene.

A witness had been following a black four-door Hyundai which was being driven erratically when leaving Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. After the crash, the witness followed the Hyundai to the home of 47-year-old Christina Shattuck at 36940 Shadow Hill Road in Fruitland Park.

She was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center where she was medically evaluated and then released.

She was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.