Huge gap exists in pay scale for performers!

To the Editor

I have never done this before, but after reading an article labeled, “Huge gap in pay scale for performers at Villages town square,” I felt I must put forward my opinion.

First of all I think the pay scale is perfectly in line with the National pay scale for musical gigs like this any state. Of course the lower paid people only get $250 per performance. They are only one person and are playing to nice crowds, basically on off days. I think acts like Suzi Casta and Carol Ann are great and very entertaining, however as one piece singer using track music, they would be hard pressed anywhere to get a gig like that for $250.

A band like Rocky and the Rollers has (9) performers. To use a old term, that is a lot of mouths to feed. It is just a simple sliding scale based on how many professionals you bring to the gig. They should each get paid as much as the single acts, it is only fair. The article seems to suggest that they should be paid less, or maybe the single act should be paid more. How would you now justify that difference in pay?

It is quite simple, Rocky and bands like his, are that top notch professionals, and should be paid properly. I know for a fact, bands like that can get $2,500 per night for just a 90 minute shows elsewhere. The advantage of the squares is steady work, nice people and good crowds, and contacts for other shows. Both the lower paid (1) piece acts and larger bands have the same advantage.

I base my thoughts on the fact that I personally been performing for over 45 years all over the country. We have a great (6) piece band and perform all around The Villages area. We charge $750- $900 depending upon the hours and circumstances. None are more than a (3) hours long performance. We would welcome the chance to perform for The Village squares based on their fair sliding pay scale.

In conclusion, I think the new manager is doing a great job with scheduling and hiring entertainment for the (3) squares. Proper dress, starting times and break time rules, sound checks are standard for gigs like the squares. I can not speak to the facts set forth about the hotel situation and grant money rules. When we perform we have many sponsors, with several different sets of rules and guidelines to follow. I HAD TO WRITE THIS LETTER BECAUSE, I FOUND THIS ARTICLE TO BE A BIG TWIST ON SOME REAL FACTS. The average pay per musicians for the gig is around $200. The lower paid single acts are actually getting paid better than that.

James Hughes

Spanish Springs