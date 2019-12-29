Resident Lifestyle Groups in The Villages to wrap up early on New Year’s Eve

The District Office has released the following information about the availability of recreation centers over the New Year’s holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 31- Recreation centers will be open as usual from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fitness clubs will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Resident Lifestyle Group meetings will end at 1 p.m. in preparation of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Wednesday, Jan. 1- Recreation Offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed.

Although the recreation centers are closed the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for residents’ enjoyment. Regular services will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.

