Suspect jailed following alleged attack on 73-year-old man in Wildwood

A suspect was arrested following an alleged attack on a 73-year-old man.

Jevy Saldo Lorenzo, 47, was arrested on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and obstructing justice following the altercation in a camper at a residence in Wildwood.

He had been traveling in a red 2012 Nissan Titan when he was pulled over at 8 a.m. Friday at County Road 114 and County Road 121 in Wildwood.

Lorenzo was being sought after an attack left the 73-year-old man with a bloody face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The older man had been asleep in the camper when Lorenzo entered the camper and began punching him, the report indicated.

A witness said Lorenzo had been drinking alcohol prior to the alleged attack. After others witnessed the attack on the older man, Lorenzo began gathering his belongings, including firearms, and left the residence. He told those who were present that if they called law enforcement, he would “come back and shoot everybody.”

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,500 bond.