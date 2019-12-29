Wake up about Trump’s impeachment

To the Editor:

All you need to know about Trump’s impeachment is that the people who said Trump is guilty testified under oath and the people who said he is innocent were too cowardly and chicken to say so under oath.

Despite what you think, Trump is officially impeached even if Pelosi holds back the articles of impeachment from McConnell’s senate majority for an indefinite amount of time. Why is she doing that? McConnell has stated that Trump will not be removed from office for any reason, guilty or not. He refuses to answer whether witnesses will be allowed to testify at the trial. As Americans you must agree that that is un-American. If Trump is so innocent (he says witnesses will prove it) then bring them on. What have you got to lose? The truth will set you free.

Dan Howard

Village of Santo Domingo