Waste collection in The Villages will be impacted by New Year’s holiday

The Villages District Office has released information about waste collection schedules impacted by the New Year’s holiday.

Village Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will not be yard waste collection on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Yard waste collection will occur on Saturday, Jan. 4. Villagers should have their yard waste out no later than 6 a.m.

Community Development District 12

There are no holiday schedule changes for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no trash or recycling collection on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Recycling will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 8.