Villages High School rocked by tragic deaths of two 2019 graduates

The deaths of two recent Villages High School graduates in separate vehicle crashes was the No. 10 story of the year in The Villages.

Football standout Joseph Machado, 18, died in a crash on County Road 48 on May 31 – just six days after his graduation ceremony. That crash also claimed the life of the vehicle’s driver, 18-year-old Phillip Leslie, of Yalaha, after his 1998 Toyota Camry slammed into a tree near the intersection of CR 48 and Rumford Road.

On Nov. 8, 18-year-old Dusty Ray Rhoads Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning crash at E State Road 40 and NE 25th Avenue in Ocala. The Ocala resident had been driving a red Hyundai and was killed when his vehicle flipped and wrapped around a telephone pole during the three-vehicle crash.

Machado, at 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, was a star linebacker who wore the number 20 on the VHS football team. During the 2018 season, he tallied 19 solo tackles and 119 overall tackles for an average of 9.9 per game, according to the MaxPreps website. You can view his football highlights reel from the Sept. 7, 2018 game against Taylor County by clicking HERE.

The day after the fatal crash, Machado’s friends offered their condolences via social media sites Snapchat and Instagram. One VHS student posted a photo of Machado with the caption “rest easy Joe” with a broken-heart symbol next to it. And others were offering similar messages to their fallen friend throughout the weekend.

Machado was laid to rest on June 6 at Lakeside Memory Gardens in Eustis following a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Leesburg. And in August his mother, Dawn, created the Joseph Anthony Machado Foundation to preserve the life and legacy of her son, who was known for his fun-loving attitude and zest for life.

The foundation was set up to provide $1,000 scholarships to two VHS seniors each year. One will be for a football player who has participated in the sport for all four years of high school. And the other will be open to any graduating senior with criteria that will include demonstration of cultural responsiveness and diversity.

Rhoads’ Facebook page shows that attended VHS from 2015-19. He had 121 friends on the social media site, which also reveals that he was a huge fan of country music artists Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Luke Bryant, Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Josh Turner and the Zac Brown Band.

The crash that claimed Rhoads’ life also involved a white Ford Fusion that was flipped onto its roof and a blue Ford Mustang that was sitting upright in a nearby grassy area. The passenger in the Ford Fusion was ejected during the crash and required immediate medical attention, while the driver was trauma alerted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The Mustang’s driver also was transported to an area hospital for treatment.