Adult child arrested after nearly hitting entrance gate in The Villages

A 49-year-old man who lives in The Villages was arrested after a near miss at an entrance gate at the Village of LaBelle North.

Robert Erik Green had been at the wheel of a red Volkswagen at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday traveling north on Morse Boulevard and turning onto Moyer Loop when the vehicle’s erratic maneuvering caught the attention of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Green then attempted to turn into the Village of LaBelle North where he resides at 3485 Boardroom Trail in a home owned by an 80-year-old woman.

“I observed the vehicle drive over the curb and nearly strike the gate button prior to turning off the curb and landing back in the roadway,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Green denied he had been drinking but had “noticeably constricted pupils and droopy eyelids,” the report said.

The New Jersey native handed the deputy his license and registration, as well as a Florida Medical Marijuana Card and a handicap placard registration. He said he takes Seroquil and marijuana.

Green was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but complained he had a “fake knee” and previous back surgeries. He was allowed to perform the exercises in a seated position. He failed the exercises.

A search of the vehicle turned up a Ziploc bag containing “marijuana gummies.”

A breath sample confirmed Green had not been drinking. He provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2018, Green was arrested at his home in the Village of LaBelle North on a warrant charging him with felony marijuana cultivation. He was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program and that case was dismissed.