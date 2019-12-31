Blessed to be treated by great doctors

To the Editor:

As 2019 comes to a close I am mindful of the many blessings I have. I consider my healthcare at The Veteran’s Outpatient Clinic and The Villages Health centers to be among these blessings. Kudos to Dr. Cloukey in The Villages, and to Dr. Silberberg at the Specialty Care Center. Also to Dr. Rosado at the VA.

I am overwhelmed with their care and concern, and the amount of time they take to answer my questions and just listen. These three ladies are certainly a positive for The Villages and certainly make my life a lot more productive and happy. Best wishes to them in 2020.

Paul Bushard

Village of Charlotte