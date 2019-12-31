Charity seeks donations of gently used musical instruments for area students

Villagers and area residents who are looking to start the new year out right can do so by donating used musical instruments to a great cause.

Bands of The Villages Outreach needs your help and your donation can make a huge difference for an area student. For the third year in a row, the organization is seeking old, gently used instruments to donate to students who might not otherwise get a chance to participate in music.

Over the past three years, Bands of The Villages Outreach members have worked hard to assist band teachers and area students in the classroom through retired volunteers, the purchase of music and classroom supplies, and the placement of donated instruments from The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area.

Planning for the second half of the school year is well under way at area schools and for many teachers, part of that revolves around who will play in the band and what instruments will be needed, as well as what competitions will be entered and what music will be played. Some students, no doubt, will opt out of participating in band because playable instruments aren’t available to them, or their families can’t afford to rent or purchase one.

That’s where Bands of The Villages Outreach, through local donations, really makes a difference. Outreach volunteers will speak with area school districts and band teachers to find out what instruments are needed most. And once those instruments are collected, they will be cleaned, serviced and put into the hands of the students who need them – along with new carrying cases if needed.

For those interested in donating, any concert band instrument is welcome. Music and stands also are a welcome addition and will be distributed as well.

Many instruments have been specifically requested from area schools. Those include flutes, clarinets, saxophones (alto, tenor and baritone), trombones, French horns, baritone horns, sousaphones, percussion instruments and timpani drum sets.

Monetary donations are also helpful for the Outreach effort, as some instruments will need to be repaired and supplies are necessary. Cash donations can be made directly to the Bands of the Villages treasurer.

Outreach members are encouraging all Villagers to tell their friends and neighbors about the instrument drive.

“You would be surprised what word of mouth can do,” Outreach member Sandy Fuller said. “We’ve had instruments travel from as far away as Germany to be donated.”

Those wishing to give instruments to Bands of The Villages Outreach can contact Fuller by email at sabailey51@aol.com. Please put “Instrument Donation” in the subject line. Fuller can answer questions and help arrange pickup of your instrument. Outreach, which is a 501(c)(3) charity, also will issue donations letters for IRS purposes.

“If you can help, we would love to hear from you,” Fuller said. “If not now, when you have an instrument available.”