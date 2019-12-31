Geraldine Edith Barrett, 72, Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on December 25, 2019 at her residence.

Geraldine was born on May 21, 1947 in Middletown, Connecticut to her parents Edward C. Miller and Jennie (Thrall) Miller. She was a former Mortgage Loan Underwriter in the Financial Services Industry as an Independent Contractor working for several local financial institutions.

She originally moved to Central Florida over 40 years ago from Middleton, Connecticut. She was of the Christian faith. Geraldine loved to work with her hands creating beautiful arts and crafts and crocheting. She was an extremely talents painter and had created beautiful scenic landscapes in paint.

She is survived by her loving children: Dwayne E. Barrett and his wife Shirley of Marshall, NC, Marc Barrett and his wife Donna of Kings Mountain, NC and Dana M. Barrett and her fiancé Bob Buono of Woodstock, GA; a brother: David Thrall of Durham, CT; four grandchildren: Ashley, Alexandra, Arica and Coleman and many nieces and nephews.