Kentucky nephew arrested after altercation with aunt at her home

A nephew from Kentucky was arrested after an altercation with his aunt at her home.

Benjamin Troy Godwin, 18, who attends George Rogers High School in Winchester, Kentucky, was arrested early Sunday morning at the home of his aunt on Osprey Lane in Fruitland Park.

They were arguing over money when the aunt pointed her finger at the teen and announced, “You’re not going to talk to me that way,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He responded by punching her in the left eye with his right fist. When deputies arrived on the scene, the aunt’s eye was “completely swollen up” and “black and blue,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.