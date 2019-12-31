Linda Lee Doerr

Linda Doerr, 68, of The Villages passed away December 28, 2019 and is probably already making a tee time for her next round of golf or sitting down to a game of Texas Hold Em, two of her life’s passion.

Linda was born in Boise, Idaho, on December 25, 1951 to Johnny and Shirley Summerlin. Linda leaves her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Doerr of 44 years, her sister Gale, 2 stepsons, a stepdaughter, 6 grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

In Southern California, Linda acquired in 1989 an escrow company with one office and soon built it to 10 offices. Linda and Bob moved to Reno, Nevada in 2003 where she continued to work as a relief escrow officer until 2017, when they both moved to The Villages, arriving just 4 days ahead of Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Once Irma passed she began fulfilling her passion for golf and Texas Hold Em along with Bridge and socializing with her new friends. Linda became a true Villager from the very beginning and loved traveling by golf cart to all her functions.

A Celebration Of Life will be held Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a Celebration of Life to be held in Southern California at a later date.