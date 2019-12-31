Mary M. Hurst, 63, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away December 20, 2019 in the Villages surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1956 in Bradenton, Florida to the late Thomas McEachern and the late Helen Day. Mary is predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years.

She has worked most of her life as a teller in the banking industry, and when she wasn’t working she enjoyed spending time with family. Mary is survived by sons; Rohn Rouse, and Johnny Hurst III, brother Phill, sisters Cynthia and Carol, 6 grandchildren; Johnny IV , Christian, Kaylee Tyson, Brittany and Cassandra, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A viewing for Mary will be held on Friday January 3rd, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home. A funeral ceremony will take place on Saturday Januray 4th, 2019 at 2 PM, at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Pastor Dennis Lang Ford will be officiating, followed by the burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.