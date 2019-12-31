River otter catching fish at Fenney Nature Trail

This river otter was photographed going from one spring to another catching fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your own photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
