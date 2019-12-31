Teen driver arrested after cutting ‘doughnuts’ at Wildwood Community Center

A teen driver was arrested after cutting “doughnuts” with a pickup truck at the Wildwood Community Center.

Miguel Angel Herrera Jr., 18, of Ocala, was driving a white 2007 Chevrolet pickup at 10:10 p.m. Saturday when he was spinning his tires and doing “doughnuts” in a grass field south of the community center, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A police officer ordered Herrera to leave the property. He apologized and left.

However, a short time later, Herrera was found in the truck, back at the community center. He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.