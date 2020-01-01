How about a New Year’s resolution for no more Bad Parking in The Villages?

Here’s a look at some of our favorite offenders.

The parking spot designated for law enforcement at the Neighborhood Wal-Mart at Sarasota Plaza seems to attract golf carts whose drivers must have missed the sign. Or perhaps, our law enforcement officers have gone undercover. And then there are the out-of-staters visiting The Villages.

And there always seems to be a problem with handicapped parking in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

If you see Bad Parking, share a photo with us at news@villages-news.com.