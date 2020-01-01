How about a New Year’s resolution for no more Bad Parking in The Villages?
Here’s a look at some of our favorite offenders.
The parking spot designated for law enforcement at the Neighborhood Wal-Mart at Sarasota Plaza seems to attract golf carts whose drivers must have missed the sign. Or perhaps, our law enforcement officers have gone undercover.And then there are the out-of-staters visiting The Villages.
And there always seems to be a problem with handicapped parking in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
If you see Bad Parking, share a photo with us at news@villages-news.com.