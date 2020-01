To the Editor:

Double dittos on Robert Klenz’ comments about your reporting on the endless arrests in our area – not only do we not care if drunken Sally hit George with a fry pan, I don’t understand why Sally would be arrested for that – if it’s just filler you’re after, you can do better – other than the pointless and uninteresting petty arrests, I do very much enjoy Villages-News.com

Al Baughn

Village of Belle Aire