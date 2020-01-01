Summerfield man spends birthday behind bars after caught with drugs at fire station

A Summerfield man who was loitering in front of a Sumter County fire station while charging his phone – on his 36th birthday – found himself behind bars early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters at Station 32 at 1635 E County Road 466 in Oxford called Sumter County sheriff’s deputies for help and when they arrived, they made contact with Jeffrey Nathan Towne. He removed his Florida identification card from his wallet and deputies saw a cut straw containing a brown powdery substance and a folded piece of paper that had been stored behind the ID, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies believed the cut straw was used to inhale illegal narcotics, the powdery substance to be heroin and the folded paper as being consistent with packaged illicit drugs. They asked Towne about the straw and he quickly closed his wallet and stated several times that he didn’t know what they were talking about. When asked if he used heroin, Towne said he only used drugs that were prescribed to him, the report says.

Towne was placed in handcuffs while deputies tested the substances found in the straw and inside the folded paper – both of which field-tested positive for heroin. He then claimed he was taking the drugs and paraphernalia “to a friend” and he didn’t know what it was. He also said he shouldn’t be arrested because “he does not do drugs,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Towne, who lives at 15100 SE 47th Ave. in Summerfield, refused to speak with deputies any further. A criminal background check showed that he had previously been convicted of possession of paraphernalia on July 28, 2017 in Lake County.

Towne was placed under arrest and on the way to the Sumter County Detention Center, he stated that it was “ridiculous that he was being arrested because he just does drugs and there are pedophiles running free,” the report says. He was charged with possession of heroin (less than four grams) and drug equipment and held on $3,000 bond.