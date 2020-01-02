Driver arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop at 466 and 301

A driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

Michael Alan Ogle, 31, of Ocklawaha, had been driving a silver 2004 Nissan Xterra at 10:27 p.m. that did not have an operational taglight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ogle and a passenger appeared “nervous” during a traffic stop and a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to a search which turned up methamphetamine in the glove compartment.

A check revealed Ogle was driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.