Father jailed after attack on woman in front of their four-year-old son

A father was jailed after an attack on his ex-girlfriend in front of their four-year-old son.

Lady Lake police were called at about 11 a.m. Monday after 34-year-old Ronnie Brian Hughes Jr. entered the apartment of his ex-girlfriend without her permission. They got into an altercation which left the woman with a bleeding cut above her right eye. She also had red marks on her chest area, according to the arrest report.

Hughes said he and his estranged girlfriend had exchanged “mean comments.” He said they “got into each other’s face” and he pushed her to the floor in the presence of their four-year-old son, the report indicated.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

Hughes had been arrested in 2013 on drug charges and spent nearly five months in jail.