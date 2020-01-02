Illinois native arrested after alleged drunken attack over asthma inhaler

A reportedly intoxicated Illinois native was arrested after an attack on another individual who was using another person’s asthma inhaler.

Tiffany Riker, 47, was arrested on the night of New Year’s Eve at her home in Wildwood on a charge of battery.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence at about 10:45 p.m. after a 911 call was received. When they arrived, it was noted that Riker “had the smell of an alcoholic beverage,” according to the arrest report.

The women involved in the altercation all agreed it was triggered by the use of an asthma inhaler and Riker objected to the fact that the inhaler did not belong to the individual who was using it. Riker told deputies she believed the individual using the inhaler “should go buy her own inhaler medication,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

A criminal history check revealed that Riker, a native of Bloomington, Ill., had been convicted of domestic battery in 1994 in Carol Stream, Ill. She also has two Florida convictions for battery, one in Lake County in 2004 and another in Sumter County in 2009.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.