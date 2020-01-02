Semi jackknifes after locking up brakes near the Village of Fenney

A semi jackknifed Thursday afternoon on a roadway with a growing volume of traffic near the Village of Fenney.

The semi was heading northbound on County Road 468 (Warm Springs Avenue) when the driver of the semi failed to see cars which were stopped in traffic, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When he saw the vehicles ahead of him, the driver of the semi locked up the brakes, prompting the truck to jackknife.

No other vehicles damaged. The driver of the semi was ticketed on a charge of following too closely.

Last year, the Sumter County Commission approved a $19.3 million extension that would include a four-lane, divided extension of Buena Vista Boulevard which would connect to a future extension of Meggison Road near Brownwood. It will connect to County Road 468 (Warm Springs Avenue) north of the Florida Turnpike.

The need to build roadways south of State Road 44 to accommodate the growth of The Villages was cited as a need for the 25 percent tax increase approved last year by commissioners.