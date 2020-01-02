Violent two-vehicle crash at busy intersection sends five to area hospitals

Five people were injured – two seriously – when two vehicles collided early Thursday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

Multiple units from The Villages Public Safety Department and American Medical Response, along with deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 1:40 p.m. crash. The incident left two heavily damaged vehicles – with at least one airbag deployed – blocking the busy intersection of the roadways just outside The Villages. Traffic also was backed up for quite some distance in both directions.

Trauma alerts were called for one adult and one child. They both were transported to Ocala Regional Medical center. Three other patients received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate the incident.