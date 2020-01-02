Woman arrested with meth in bra after traffic stop in Lady Lake

A woman was arrested with methamphetamine in her bra after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Christina Marie Shalna, 39, of Fruitland Park, had been driving a Ford SUV at 10:15 p.m. Monday with a tag which had expired April 5, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive, a K-9 alerted on the driver’s door where Shalna was sitting. A pat down revealed she had methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. A search of her purse turned up two syringes and a cut straw.

A check revealed her driver’s license was suspended.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.