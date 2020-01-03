CDD 4 supervisor to host event to field questions from residents

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes will host this month’s question-and-answer session being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide all residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions and address rumors.

In order to improve communications, each month residents have an opportunity to “chat” with one of the five supervisors of CDD 4. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 4.

The Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with no agenda, no scheduled speakers, no microphones, no topic limits and no speaker time limits. Because residents choose the topics, each meeting will be different.