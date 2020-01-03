The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities, including outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for parking lot resealing and striping and quarterly cleaning Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Coconut Cove Recreation Center at 750-5870.
Coconut Cove Recreation Center to be closed for parking lot work
The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities, including outdoor courts and family pool, will be closed for parking lot resealing and striping and quarterly cleaning Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19.