Villager arrested on DUI charge after driving BMW onto flowers in median

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving his BMW onto flowers in a median on County Road 466.

A witness called 911 at about 6 p.m. Thursday after the silver BMW was spotted on the median near the intersection with Morse Boulevard. The BMW struck a light pole, causing it to crack in half. The damage to the light pole was estimated at $6,000.

A witness called 911 and was fearful that the driver, later identified as 61-year-old Lon Cleveland Lowery, had suffered a medical episode, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived on the scene and discovered the BMW was still running and in drive. The deputy used a remote start button to turn off the car and found the transponder key on the floorboard. The Mount Vernon, Ill. native appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” the report said.

At first Lowery, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, denied he had been drinking. He later admitted he had consumed three drinks, but then said he had consumed two vodka and cranberry drinks at his home.

Lowery began crying during field sobriety exercises and nearly walked into nearby traffic. He had trouble reciting the alphabet.

Lowery provided breath samples that registered .204 and .203 blood alcohol content. A check revealed he had been convicted of drunk driving in 2002 and 2007 in Texas.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.