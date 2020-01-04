84-year-old driver ticketed after crash that resulted in serious injuries

An 84-year-old driver has been ticketed as the result of a crash in at a busy intersection that left three people seriously injured.

Russell Everson of Dacula, Ga., had been driving a black 2018 Ford Edge utility vehicle at 1:40 p.m. Friday approaching a flashing yellow arrow traffic light while southbound on U.S. 301 at its intersection with County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle collided with a red 2011 Chevy Aveo four-door driven by 18-year-old Audal Santibanez Villegas, of Belleview, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

He and two passengers, 37-year-old Maria Villegas and 7-year-old Natali Santibanez, were transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

A pair of witnesses from Cincinnati, Ohio, told the FHP investigator that Villegas had a solid green light when the crash occurred.

Everson was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

The Villages Public Safety Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.