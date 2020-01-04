Alberta Sullivan, 90, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, while under the care of hospice at home.

Alberta began her career in computers with Digital Equipment Corporation as a production planner in Westfield MA. Later she became a Software Development Manager at Digital’s Maynard MA facility.

After she retired from Digital she managed her husband’s consulting business and managed the family’s finances and investments. She loved The Villages, especially the people on Canyon Ave where she and her husband, Dan, lived.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacqueline and Levite Colin.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation.