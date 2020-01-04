Temporary closures will cause delays on Buena Vista Boulevard

Temporary lane closures will begin Jan. 11 along Buena Vista Boulevard in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Motorists traveling along Buena Vista Boulevard will experience the following temporary lane closures due to work within the median:

Jan. 14, at the intersection of Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane

Jan. 15, at the intersection of Southeast 172nd Legacy Lane

Jan. 21, at the intersection of Southeast 86th Street Belle Meade Circle

Jan. 22, at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Calumet Avenue

Jan. 22, at the entrance to the Nancy Lopez Club House

Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic around the work zone. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes. Adverse weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules. For more information, contact the Office of the County Engineer at (352) 671-8686.