Country superstar Trisha Yearwood to perform at The Sharon in The Villages

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood will take the stage in March at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Yearwood will perform in a 7 p.m. show on Friday, March 13.

Yearwood, who won a Grammy for her hit, “How Do I Live,” is also the Emmy-winning star of “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” on the Food Network. The Georgia native has authored best-selling cookbooks.

In recent years, she has been busy performing with her husband, Garth Brooks, in sold-out stadium shows across the country.

Last year, she released two albums, one a collection of Frank Sinatra standards coupled with a video shot at the famed Rat Packer’s Palm Springs estate. The other was “Every Girl,” which features guest vocal appearances by her husband, Don Henley and Kelly Clarkson.

Yearwood recently serenaded Linda Ronstadt when the trailblazer received a Kennedy Center honor.

Tickets for Trisha Yearwood’s performance in The Villages will go on sale Jan. 22.