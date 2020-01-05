Homeless man serves 10 days in jail after disturbance at Villages golf shop 

A homeless man served 10 days in jail after a disturbance during the holiday shopping season at a golf shop in The Villages.

Ken Tapp, 51, was arrested Nov. 30 at the Edwin Watts Golf shop at Rolling Acres Plaza where he was found clad in pajama pants. Tapp had been “shouting random things in an aggressive manner” and “using abrasive language at customers and employees,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report said Tapp was “scaring” those individuals.

The Missouri native was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace.

He offered a plea of no contest in the case and served 10 days last month in the Lake County Jail. He was released after serving the sentence.