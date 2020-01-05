Legendary singer known for romantic ballads making a return to The Villages

A legendary performer who has been entertaining adoring crowds for more than 50 years is coming back to The Villages.

Engelbert Humperdinck, an English pop singer known for his singles “Release Me,” “The Last Waltz” and “After the Lovin,” will be at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

Humperdinck also performed at The Sharon in January 2016 and wowed the packed-house crowd. The romantic singer who performed for a decade under the name Gerry Dorsey charmed Villagers with his smooth voice and sex appeal as he turned back the clock for his loyal fans, many of whom let out a scream or two of approval throughout the 75-minute concert.

The 83-year-old Humperdinck, who has recorded everything from the romantic ballads to disco, rock, gospel and movie theme songs, has generated sales in excess of 140 million records. He’s had 64 gold and 35 platinum albums and four Grammy nominations. He won a Golden Globe Award has stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and the Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen of England four times, as well as for several presidents and many heads of state.

Visit thesharon.com for more information and to purchase tickets.