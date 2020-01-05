William J. Legel, 85, of The Villages, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

Mr. Legel was born January 7, 1934 in St. Paul, MN to Walter and Helen (Stevens) Legel. William was of the Catholic Faith and served our country in the U.S. Army being stationed on several bases from Texas to Fairbanks, Alaska. He retired as President of Trussbilt Manufacturing and moved to The Villages in 1994 from Minnesota. He enjoyed golfing with the O.F. Club in The Villages.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Hogen Legel; children and their spouses, Timothy & Lucinda Legel, Cynthia & Peter Whitacre, Valerie & Gordon Johnstone and Jeffrey Legel; sisters, Delores Gerold and Helen Bastyr; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.