77-year-old Villager arrested at The Villages Health at Brownwood

A 77-year-old Villager was arrested at The Villages Health Brownwood Care Center after an investigation into a domestic battery case.

Janie Wong Minier, who lives on Sassparilla Way in the Village of St. James, was at the health care facility Friday afternoon where she detailed an account of the altercation which had taken place the day after Christmas at her home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Minier told deputies that she had been shouted at by her husband and she had asked him to stop yelling. She admitted she shoved him in the shoulder with her left hand, according to the arrest report. He said he slapped Minier with an open palm after being shoved. He claimed he had been defending himself.

It was determined that she was the primary aggressor.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.