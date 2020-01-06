Man free on $10,000 bond following arrest at Circle K in Wildwood

A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday at a Circle K in Wildwood.

James Douglas Clodfelter of Wildwood had been driving a silver Dodge truck when he was pulled over at the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Clodfelter handed the police officer a Florida identification card. A check confirmed his license had been suspended.

The West Palm Beach native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.