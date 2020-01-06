Wildwood man jailed after brawl with cousin and her daughter at gas station

A Wildwood man was jailed after a brawl with his cousin and her daughter at a gas station.

Steven Leroy Haugabrook, 53, had been driving a vehicle late Friday night when he got into an argument with his cousin and pulled into the Marathon gas station at 1230 S. Main St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He told his cousin to leave his vehicle, but she refused.

Haugabrook grabbed her by the arm and threw her out of the vehicle. She busted her lip when she hit the gravel and suffered a scrape on the knee, the report said.

The woman’s daughter, who had been traveling in the vehicle with her 11-month-old baby, began punching Haugabrook, who punched her back, knocking her glasses from her face. He drove away, leaving the trio in the gas station parking lot.

He was arrested at his home at 608 Perry St. on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.