Husband-wife dispute over directions leads to crash at entry gate in The Villages

A dispute over directions between a husband and wife led to a crash at an entry gate in The Villages.

The wife had been behind the wheel of a vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Monday when she found herself distracted by her husband who told her she was driving in the wrong direction, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office which investigated the accident.

As a result of the dispute, the wife attempted to turn around at the entrance to the Village of Bonita on Canal Street, but wound up crashing into the gate.

The crash heavily damaged the card reader. Traffic cones were set up to keep cars and golf carts away from the damaged equipment.

There were no injuries.

The wife was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.