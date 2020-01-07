Investigator’s report details golf cart crash which seriously injured Villager

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol is offering details about a golf cart crash which seriously injured a 70-year-old Villager.

Jack Cooper Snyder had been at the wheel of 2019 Star golf cart at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday traveling southbound on Sherwood Street at Winifred Way in the Village of Winifred when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by 81-year-old John Burroughs of The Villages.

The golf cart collided with the passenger side of the Toyota RAV4 and was knocked to its side.

Snyder suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.