Thanks to Trump for energy independence

To the Editor:

Regardless of the state of the union or the state of the world, it’s so much better being energy independent. Past administrations promised such, but only Trump delivered. Others promised to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem — they failed — Trump succeeded. Reagan failed to deliver the Star Wars defense system, but Trump’s new Space Command is full steam ahead.

And if there is conflict, the Green New Deal is dead in the water. Just imagine trying to power a tank with solar panels — at night. Try running an aircraft carrier with windmills. Where would the planes land?

Anyone who has a generator appreciates energy independence, which is why The Villages is studying and planning for more backup generation ability. Just like The Villages, America also likes reliable power, and thanks to Trump, American is finally energy independent. The next step … nuclear power.

John Shewchuk

Village of Calumet Grove