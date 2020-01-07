Village of Rio Grande resident files paperwork to run in CDD 1

A Village of Rio Grande resident has filed paperwork to run for a seat on the board of supervisors in Community Development District 1.

Tom Papin is seeking the seat currently held by Supervisor Craig Estep, who has decided to run for the Sumter County Commission.

Papin has been a leader for several years of The Villages Masons, an organization known for doing charitable work. This past December, the organization presented a $1,000 check to the principal at Villages Elementary at Lady Lake, an A-rated school where 82 percent of the students come from low-income families.

Papin and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2006.