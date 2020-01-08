AAC approves $327,034 bid for reconstruction of air gun range

The Amenity Authority Committee has approved a $327,034 bid for the reconstruction of the Rio Grande Air Gun Range.

The AAC on Wednesday approved the low bidder, Blackwater Construction Services LLC, for the work at the facility.

The entire project is budgeted at $466,386, which includes other professional services as well as design.

For many years, the Rio Grande Air Gun Range has been the principle home for The Air Gun Range, which promotes safe shooting as well as fun and fellowship.

AAC members admitted the facility was overdue for improvements.

“We really need to keep our facilities up to standard. We have a high standard in The Villages,” said AAC member John Wilcox.

AAC member Carl Bell made the motion to accept the Blackwater Construction Services bid. Wilcox seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.